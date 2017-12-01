© Katie Nelson / Argus Leader



A man accused of using scissors to mutilate his ex-girlfriend's breasts was sentenced Tuesday to, the maximum sentence possible.Tony Deval Ledbetter, 46, was arrested in October 2016 when he called 911 after he assaulted the woman,. He admitted the assault to police butThe survivor gave a powerful, gruesomely detailed statement of what happened that night during Tuesday's court appearance in Lincoln County, and she shared how her injuries have affected her physically and emotionally."He told me he was a nice guy," she said. "Nice guys don't do this."She addressed Ledbetter directly at one point, saying, "Do you feel like a man?"He did not look up at her once during her statement.Ledbetter also gave a statement of apology, and he once again admitted his guilt."I apologize to the court and to (the victim)," Ledbetter said. "I don't believe in violence. ... It's hard to fathom this happened. It will never happen again. I don't seek violence."In October 2016, Ledbetter had asked to speak with the victim about their relationship at her apartment. She had agreed to speak with him before a friend came over to check out her new apartment, she said to the court.Then, while she was unconscious,. She awoke to see Ledbetter take the scissors and cut at her other breast, she said. She was able to break free and go to the hospital, where she learned the unborn baby was OK.Ledbetter knew she wanted to nurse the child, the survivor said.The victim in her statement shared tendencies of controlling, obsessive behavior from Ledbetter. She said he would not move out of her apartment when asked and constantly had to know where she was. He had even driven by her work to check her location."Because I was strong enough to say, 'Enough is enough,' I almost paid the ultimate price. I was nearly killed for what? Asking for my space?" she said in her statement to the court.Ledbetter in August pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault for choking and strangling his ex-girlfriend and using scissors to cut her nipples. Each count carried a maximum of 15 years in the penitentiary. Ledbetter's lawyers said Ledbetter was remorseful for the attack and was seeking help from the jail's chaplain and anger management program.Hoffman went against the plea agreement of a 30-year cap and imposed the maximum 45 years and ordered no contact with the victim and her child, saying he felt it was the most appropriate for the community and the survivors.A GoFundMe account has been created to help the survivor with ongoing medical expenses and childcare.