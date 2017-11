"Coffee consumption was consistently associated with a lower risk of Parkinson's disease, even after adjustment for smoking, and across all categories of exposure.



Decaffeinated coffee was associated with a lower risk of Parkinson's disease, which did not reach significance.



Consumption had a consistent association with lower risk of depression and cognitive disorders, especially for Alzheimer's disease."

prostate cancer,

endometrial cancer,

skin cancer,

and liver cancer,

"Should doctors recommend drinking coffee to prevent disease?



Should people start drinking coffee for health reasons?



The answer to both questions is "no." "

"...the lowest risk of disease is associated with drinking three to five cups of coffee a day.



Higher intake may reduce or reverse the potential benefit, and there is substantial uncertainty, both in individual studies and in meta-analyses, about the effects of higher levels of intake.



Conclusions on the safety of coffee should thus be restricted to moderate intake, generally considered as ≤400 mg of caffeine a day (about four or five coffee drinks)."

