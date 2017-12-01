Kids say and do the darndest things, and sometimes when they're technically wrong, they can still be right on so many levels.

You can almost feel what a handful some of these hilarious little smart-alecks are. Good luck to their moms and dads!

What's In a Name?
kid homework
© Reddit
To be honest, I think "Bob" and "Sam" sound much more fun than "square" or "rhombus."

Feeling Fruity

half-eaten grapes
She did eat half her grapes.

Can't argue with that.

Circle One

tornado answer
I think we can all agree that it's dangerous to circle a tornado. Although I'm thinking hanging out at the park wouldn't be the safest option either.

How Are You?

grown ups
© Twitter
It's that unspoken rule.

No wonder grown-ups are weird.

Math

math homework
Ask and you shall receive.

Nothing fuzzy about that math.

See more here.