Society's Child
Overweight farm worker killed 79 piglets by belly flopping on them, jailed for 15 months along with friend who filmed the sickening 'prank'
The Daily Mail
Thu, 12 Oct 2017 15:16 UTC
A court in Spain ruled the man's actions were 'unjustifiable and cruel' and banned both of them from being involved in any profession connected to animals for three and a half years.
They were also ordered to pay compensation of 4,470 euros, 60 euros for each piglet, to the company that owned the animals.
The man's triple dive on the pigs in a farm in Huercal-Overa in Almeria was circulated on Whatsapp and the social networks by the friend who filmed the episode on his mobile phone.
Animal campaigners had campaigned for a longer prison sentence because of the outrage it caused.
The two men, identified only as D.A.A. and MR, were aged 18 and 22 at the time, the court in Almeria was told.
They were working with a large number of piglets aged between 19 and 27 days old when D.A.A got inside their pen and belly-flopped on top of them three times.
The court was told he treated it like a 'swimming pool'.
The second man, MR, stood by filming it all and was criticised by the judge for accepting what was happening and not intervening.
Reporting on the court case in Almeria, Spanish newspapers say 19 piglets died at the scene and the others were seriously injured by crushing and either died or had to be put down.
The judge said the 21 second video was 'repulsive' and that D. A. A had been recognised.
He told the court it was a joke and he had acted like a clown but disputed that so many pigs had died and claimed a police photograph afterwards of the dead animals did not show the original piglets.
The judge said the images 'spoke for themselves' and that MR should immediately have stopped filming after the first jump.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
Recent Comments
The thing that puzzles me is, why he is all over the media at present, did he piss somebody off and what we are witnessing is a scrap between the...
Nope...sesquipedalophobia is what I have...and now I've gone and done it for myself!
Is Triskaidekaphobia is the irrational fear of Friday the 13th, what is the rational fear called? Inquiring minds want to know. :O
Rape occurs in wars? I am shocked! Never heard of such a thing. First off, the U.S. did not "invade" Vietnam. The government of South Vietnam was...
There could also be another reason, rather the olfactory bulb, what about memory impairment, they no longer have the memory of smells associated...