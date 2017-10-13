It's a fact that pit bulls, with their powerful jaws, can kill and maim. Google 'pit bull attacks' if you dare. But are pit bulls born bad or do humans make them that way? Therein lies an emotional - sometimes vicious - debate. On one side, traumatized families and public safety advocates. On the other, a powerful group of lobbyists who say pit bulls are the most misunderstood breed of dogs and are no more dangerous than any other pets. Canada has a patchwork of laws and regulations - Ontario has a ban, Quebec is considering one. But pro-pit bull activists oppose any "breed-specific legislation." In the United States, the lobby has even succeeded in getting many states to ban any pit bull bans. Mark Kelley speaks to leading advocates for pit bulls, families of pit bull attack victims, shelter workers and doctors as he probes the sometimes disturbing debate over what to do about the pit bull.