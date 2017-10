"Perceiving a person as having a desirable personality makes the person more suitable in general as a close relationship partner of any kind."

Beauty really is more than skin-deep, psychologists find. Positive personality traits - like helpfulness and honesty - make people appear physically more attractive, research finds.Those displaying negative personality traits - like rudeness and unfairness - look physically less attractive to observers. The finding is particularly strong for when women are evaluating men, since women place a little more emphasis on personality.Dr Gary W. Lewandowski, Jr., who led the research, said:For the study, participants viewed pictures of strangers and rated them for attractiveness. Then they got some information about their personalities, and rated them again. This mimics the way we evaluate people in real life.First we just see them without known anything about their personality. Then we adjust our view of them as we learn about their personality. Those displaying positive personalities were deemed more attractive, the results showed.It didn't matter whether someone was in a relationship or not, or whether they were considering the person for a romantic relationship or not.Dr Lewandowski said:The authors said that...The study was published in the journal Personal Relationships ( Lewandowski et al., 2007 ).