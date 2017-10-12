A California man fought off a hammerhead shark while kayaking in Santa Barbara.The man says he was out fishing when he felt a bump on the back of his kayak.That's when he realized it was a hammerhead shark trying to attack him.In the video, you can see he used his paddle to make sure the hammerhead stayed away but the shark just kept on trying to attack..At one point the man begins paddling away, but the shark doesn't give up.It was seen swimming on the same path as him.Thankfully, the man was able to get away uninjured."I just beat up a shark. How was your day," the man could be heard saying in the video.