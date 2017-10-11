This year, on the centennial of the Russian Revolution of 1917, Russians are finally ready to grapple with the countless ghosts of the victims of Soviet purges and repressions: the Christians, the liberals, the peasants, the nobility, the foreigners, and so many other random "counterrevolutionaries."
This is the first large organized social attempt to address the brutal historical reality. Russians are discussing, debating, organizing exhibitions, building memorials and walls of tears for the victims. RGRU, the official Russian government publication of historical documents has created an official page called "reconciliation" for materials and news related to the memorialization and discussion of the Revolution and the Red Terror.
"84% of Russian students stated that the Stalin's "Great Purge," a political repression from 1936 to 1938, during which about six million people were killed in camps and shot, it is a necessary topic of discussion and study for youth, reports rgru. 34% stated that the had relatives who were repressed, 29% couldn't answer. 71% of respondents believed, that Russia needs to develop a culture of memory, specifically to build memorials for those who were repressed during the Great Purge.What's fascinating is that Russia's teenagers-the members of society one would think least likely to be interested- are most willing and eager to open the Pandora's box of the bloody 20th century.
Their parents and grandparents were much more careful, often not even hiding their own stories from their children in paranoid fear. But the careful secrecy of the Soviet Union era is finally combusting.
Teenagers demand to know their own history: the good, the bad, the ugly.
On the opposite pole is a controversial, recent movement of historical revisionism, according to which only 600,000 people were killed in the purges. The rest, according to this theory, was Western-originated hype and anti-communist propaganda. Here, there's even room for the Stalin apologists, who suggest that he shouldn't be blamed for the murders; instead, they were carried out by a ghoulish secret police force even he couldn't control.
Of course, most people fall somewhere in between the divide.
Some want to figure out what the Terror means for the new post-Putin Russia and how it informs its further actions.
Believers build massive churches and publish hundreds of books to commemorate and raise awareness about the Christian martyrs.
Either way, Russia is doing what a therapist would approve of: it is facing its craziest fears and working through its national trauma in order to find closure and maybe even renewal.
And maybe learn from, and connect anew, with their country's past--all of it.