Originally at Zuerst!When Turkey was still attempting to join the EU, it often tried to adjust its legislation in accordance with expectations and wishes of Brussels. This is, however, no longer the case.Now it is even expected that the controversial bill permitting child marriages will soon be legalized.But this is about to change., at least according to the draft of the new law.Already in 2015, the Turkish Constitutional Court ruled that marriages concluded by imams are legal.It is noteworthy that lots of Muslim clerics have no issues with marriages involving young girls, nor do they have issues with polygamy because of their religious beliefs.Critics fear that the new law will hand the authority over to a group of people whose values ​​and morals are in no way on-par with those of the secular state."Once the new law comes into force, child marriages will become legal and legally binding. This means that through these lawful religious marriages carried out without any state control, little girls could become subjects of trade and abuse", Turkish lawyer Müjde Tozbey Erdem was quoted as saying.But that is not all.