Hubert Au, President of the JCR, the college student union, told Christian Union representatives that their presence at the fair could cause "potential for harm to freshers who are already struggling to feel welcome in Oxford." wrote Au, whose missive was passed on to and published by university newspaper Cherwell.Au wrote that theFollowing the exchange, in which the Christian Union told Au that his statements about Christianity were "inappropriate... in the same way this would be inappropriate in conversation with many other faith groups," Hu relented, and allowed a "multi-faith stall," though one at which no religious societies would be able to sign up students.After the story made the student media, it prompted pushback from the college, which was founded in 1263 under supervision of the Bishop of Durham."The Balliol JCR should not make judgments regarding the legitimacy of faith groups or religious expression," said the motion passed by the students.