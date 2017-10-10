© Al-Masdar News
Under threat of beheading.
Hundreds of civilians are feared to face execution in the coming days after Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) captured Abu Dali in southeastern Idlib and accused everyone living inside the village of being pro-government.

Newly leaked footage from the village shows a group of blindfolded non-combattants sitting detained in the back of a vehicle, pleading for mercy with armed members of the Syrian Al-Qaeda group.

Despite the looming massacre, the fall of Abu Dali is yet to spark any outrage from the international community.

Abu Dali has long served as a trading point between the warring parties; therefore, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defence Forces (NDF) were caught completely off-guard by the surprise HTS offensive that targeted a long-standing government salient in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

Meanwhile, the Russian Air Force is increasing its sorties against HTS across Idlib with dozens of airstrikes targeting jihadist insurgents in Abu Dali as well.