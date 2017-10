© Al-Masdar News



Hundreds of civilians are feared to face execution in the coming days after Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) captured Abu Dali in southeastern Idlib and accused everyone living inside the village of being pro-government.Newly leaked footage from the village shows a group of blindfolded non-combattants sitting detained in the back of a vehicle, pleading for mercy with armed members of the Syrian Al-Qaeda group.Meanwhile, the Russian Air Force is increasing its sorties against HTS across Idlib with dozens of airstrikes targeting jihadist insurgents in Abu Dali as well.