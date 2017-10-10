1. Wealth inequality is growing

families near the bottom of the wealth distribution (those at the 10th percentile) went from having no wealth on average to being about $1,000 in debt,

those in the middle more than doubled their wealth,

families near the top (at the 90th percentile) saw their wealth increase fivefold,

and the wealth of those at the 99th percentile-in other words, those wealthier than 99 percent of all families-grew sevenfold.

2. One reason for rising wealth inequality is income inequality

3. Racial and ethnic wealth disparities persist

4. The racial wealth gap grows sharply with age

5. Differences in earnings add up over a lifetime and widen the racial and ethnic wealth gap

6. Black and Hispanic families lag behind on major wealth-building measures, like homeownership

7. Black and Hispanic families have less in liquid retirement savings

8. Black families carry more student loan debt than white families

9. Federal policies fail to promote asset building by lower-income families

Promising policies to shrink wealth inequality and racial wealth gaps

Limit the mortgage interest tax deduction and use the revenues to provide a credit for first-time homebuyers.

Establish automatic savings in retirement plans.

Reduce reliance on student loans while supporting success in postsecondary education.

Offer universal children's savings accounts.

Reform safety net program asset tests, which can act as barriers to saving among low-income families.

Provide subsidies to promote emergency savings, such as those linked to tax time.