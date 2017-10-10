1. Wealth inequality is growing
- families near the bottom of the wealth distribution (those at the 10th percentile) went from having no wealth on average to being about $1,000 in debt,
- those in the middle more than doubled their wealth,
- families near the top (at the 90th percentile) saw their wealth increase fivefold,
- and the wealth of those at the 99th percentile-in other words, those wealthier than 99 percent of all families-grew sevenfold.
2. One reason for rising wealth inequality is income inequality
Income is money coming into a family, while wealth is a family's assets-things like savings, real estate, businesses-minus debt. Both are important sides of families' financial security, but wealth cushions families against emergencies and gives them the means to move up the economic ladder. Also, wealth disparities are much greater than income disparities: three times as much by one measure.
Income inequality can worsen wealth inequality because the income people have available to save and invest matters. Focusing on private income, such as earnings and dividends, plus cash government benefits, we see that the income of families near the top increased roughly 90 percent from 1963 to 2016, while the income of families at the bottom increased less than 10 percent.
3. Racial and ethnic wealth disparities persist
Put another way, white family wealth was seven times greater than black family wealth and five times greater than Hispanic family wealth in 2016. Despite some fluctuations over the past five decades, this disparity is as high or higher than was in 1963.
4. The racial wealth gap grows sharply with age
Median wealth by race is lower. Though the dollar gap grows with age, the ratio doesn't grow in the same way: whites have seven times more median wealth than blacks in their 60s and 70s.
5. Differences in earnings add up over a lifetime and widen the racial and ethnic wealth gap
6. Black and Hispanic families lag behind on major wealth-building measures, like homeownership
In 1976, 68 percent of white families owned their home, compared with 44 percent of black families and 43 percent of Hispanic families. By 2016, the homeownership gap had narrowed slightly for Hispanics but widened for blacks. Black and Hispanic families were also less likely to own homes than white families with similar incomes.
7. Black and Hispanic families have less in liquid retirement savings
Why does this gap exist? It's not just income differences; even at the same income level, gaps remain. Black and Hispanic families have less access to retirement saving vehicles and lower participation when they have access. But lower access and participation isn't the full story.
Black workers are somewhat less likely to participate in employer retirement plans than white workers (40 percent versus 47 percent in 2013, respectively) but have much lower average liquid retirement savings. This suggests that simply having more employers offer retirement plans will not be enough to close the gap, especially if lower-income groups contribute smaller portions of their income to retirement plans and are more likely to withdraw money early to cover financial emergencies. Lower-income families may also get lower returns on average if they invest in safer, shorter-term assets.
8. Black families carry more student loan debt than white families
Because black families, on average, have less wealth and fewer private resources, they may be more likely to turn to loans to finance their education. White families are five times more likely than black families to receive large gifts or inheritances, which can be used to pay for college.
However, black students also have lower graduation rates than white students. Student loan debt doesn't always translate into a degree that promotes economic mobility-and income and wealth-in the long run.
9. Federal policies fail to promote asset building by lower-income families
exacerbating wealth inequality and racial wealth disparities.
About two-thirds of homeownership tax subsidies and retirement subsidies go to the top 20 percent of taxpayers, as measured by income. The bottom 20 percent, meanwhile, receive less than 1 percent of these subsidies. Blacks and Hispanics, who have lower average incomes, receive much less of these subsidies than whites, both in total amount and as a share of their incomes.
Low-income families benefit from safety net programs, such as food and cash assistance, but most of these programs focus on income-keeping families afloat today-and do not encourage wealth-building and economic mobility in the long run. What's more, many programs discourage saving: for instance, when families won't qualify for benefits if they have a few thousand dollars in assets or when they have to give up rent subsidies to own a home.
Promising policies to shrink wealth inequality and racial wealth gaps
Federal asset-building subsidies disproportionately benefit high-income families that need them the least. Here are six recommendations that could help reduce wealth inequality and racial wealth disparities:
- Limit the mortgage interest tax deduction and use the revenues to provide a credit for first-time homebuyers.
- Establish automatic savings in retirement plans.
- Reduce reliance on student loans while supporting success in postsecondary education.
- Offer universal children's savings accounts.
- Reform safety net program asset tests, which can act as barriers to saving among low-income families.
- Provide subsidies to promote emergency savings, such as those linked to tax time.