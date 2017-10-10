A suspected anthrax outbreak has killed 107 hippos in one of Namibia's biggest game parks in the Zambezi region in NamibiaThe park's deputy director Apollinaris Kannyinga confirmed the deaths Sunday at Bwabwata National Park.Kannyinga said the first 10 deaths were reported on Oct. 1 but had risen by the end of the week."We suspect an anthrax outbreak, but our veterinary is still yet to confirm that,'' Kannyinga said.He also said that this was the first time such a deadly outbreak has hit Namibia. Before the outbreak, Namibia had an estimated 1,300 hippos.