© News 10NBC

The FBI executed a search warrant at a Fairport home shortly before a father killed his daughter before taking his own life.Federal investigators were at 60-year-old John Beilman's house just before he shot his 27-year old daughter, Nichole and then himself in the backyard.John Beilman's wife Donna was inside the Williamsburg Drive home when. Donna has since told Fairport police that John made a suicidal comment about a month ago but she wasn't sure why. He hadn't recently lost his job nor had any health issues.The Daily Messenger's news partner News10NBC has learned from law enforcement sources that a lot has happened in those last 30 days. Federal investigators visited the home.According to police, Nicole suffered from a neurological disorder and was confined to a wheelchair. Fairport's police chief says the daughter was "100 percent reliant on the care of her parents."Marisa Geitner, president and CEO of Heritage Christian Services, said Nicole and her family were supported by HCS through service coordination, respite and the agency's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program.Geitner said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken for the Beilman family and for all the others who are touched by this loss. We knew Nicole as a woman whose smile could light up any room. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and cherished time with her family. Nicole also enjoyed live music and loved nature. In fact, one of her favorite pastimes was watching birds come to a feeder outside her window. ... She - and her loving personality - will be missed."