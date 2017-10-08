© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With the Autumn 2017 Arctic season breaking all records through the satellite era, which the IPCC uses to prove global warming, now its become their Achilles Heal. The most observable ice growth in the months of September and October. The NSIDC is now complicit in trying to cover the gains by introducing new measuring methods, not the 2 standard deviations, which it has done since the beginning, now they switched to Quintile and InterDecile Ranges to make it appear visually that ice is still not anywhere near the normal levels, when in fact its broken all records in the satellite era.