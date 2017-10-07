may eventually help convince President Trump or the Congress to overturn it

there is a more open discussion of Israel-related issues today than there was before we wrote our article and book

Stephen M. Walt is the Robert and Renee Belfer Professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School and the co-author (with John J. Mearsheimer) of The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2007).