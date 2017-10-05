On September 21 The Intercept hired Maryam Saleh:
Maryam Saleh is our new Washington-based associate editor. Saleh worked as an immigration attorney before switching tracks and attending Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Her writing has appeared in U.S. News & World Report, Public Radio International, Syria Deeply, the Tampa Bay Times - and The Intercept, where she has been an editorial fellow since July.Saleh's staff page at The Intercept identifies her as:
an editor and reporter based in Washington, D.C., whose work focuses on immigration and national security.Saleh tweets under the verified account مريم @MaryamSaleh_. Her Twitter page is crowned by a picture of the U.S. financed propaganda group Kafranbel Media Center. The KMC and its founder have close relations with the Salafist terrorists of Ahrar al-Sham. Maryam Saleh's twitter profile starts with "Syria, always; ...".
tweeted:
Verified account @MaryamSaleh_Several replies to her tweet immediately pointed out that the statement was ridiculously false. Israel, Turkey, Jordan, the U.S. and other members of the coalition against ISIS have all bombed Syria and continue to do so daily. They are causing huge damage and many civilian casualties. Even older tweets by Saleh herself had conceded that. But there was no correction or follow up to the tweet above.
Here's your periodic reminder that only two parties in Syria's war operate aircraft: the Assad regime and Russia.
4:53 PM - 30 Sep 2017
Four days later I became aware of her claim, quoted it and replied:
Note the above UTC timestamp - 9:24am.
Moon of Alabama Retweeted مريم
Here's your periodic reminder that @theintercept is a anti-Syrian propaganda rag ...
9:24 AM - 4 Oct 2017
An immediate reaction followed with which Saleh replied to her own September 30 tweet:
Again, note the timestamp - 9:27am.
Correction: As I've pointed out in other contexts, US-led coalition & Israel also aerially bomb Syria. No shortage of parties wreaking havoc
9:27 AM - 4 Oct 2017
Just three minutes after I blamed The Intercept and Saleh for their obvious anti-Syrian propaganda, she "corrected" her four days old tweet. In fairness - it may not have been my tweet that caused this "correction". I have no way to discern that. But I like to think that I caused this.
The Intercept hired a writer with an obviously partisan position in the U.S. war on Syria. Her statements are not truthful. She is supposed to report on U.S. "national security". As the conflict in Syria escalates into a great power competition, the new hire will likely result in more propagandistic bias for even deeper U.S. involvement in Syria.
Still, this little episode shows the importance of pointing out such propaganda. Publicly naming and shaming the media and their authors can indeed have some effect.