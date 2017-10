© USDE

© unknown



© unknown



Reports of discoveries of unidentified substances keep popping up in the news around the world lately. As if the proliferation of nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants wasn't terrifying enough, this first story is enough to make you build another closet in your bunker just for extra potassium iodide tablets. Earlier this month, officials with the Washington state Department of Ecology levied a fine against the U.S. Energy Department for what they're callingApparently, Washington health officials warned the plant about thefor over two years and nothing was done about it. But you know, let's keep dismantling the government agencies responsible for overseeing these types of things. I'm sure we'll be fine.Further inland on the U.S. mainland,After the hurricane devastated much of the Texas coastline,The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tried to bury the discovery of these containers in a press release about the government's response to the storm, but The Dallas Morning News caught the single sentence and reported on it . The EPA has not responded to queries about the material or what it might be.On the other side of the world, theTo read more of this article, go here