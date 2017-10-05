Snow in South Africa
Mountaintop residents of Lesotho and Drakensberg were surprised on Thursday when they woke up to a spring snowfall.

South African Weather Services forecaster Victoria Nurse said this occurs from time to time.

"It is not that common, but we have seen it before," she said.

"Today there was a thick band of moisture over the central parts of the country. This, combined with the passage of a previous cold front, caused temperatures to drop and snow to fall in Lesotho and the Drakensberg."