Mountaintop residents of Lesotho and Drakensberg were surprised on Thursday when they woke up to a spring snowfall.South African Weather Services forecaster Victoria Nurse said this occurs from time to time."It is not that common, but we have seen it before," she said."Today there was a thick band of moisture over the central parts of the country. This, combined with the passage of a previous cold front, caused temperatures to drop and snow to fall in Lesotho and the Drakensberg."