© Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images



on Tuesday, breaking the record for Chinese porcelain, auction house Sotheby's said.The small piece - which dates from 960-1127 - broke the previous record of $36.05 million set in 2014 for a Ming dynasty wine cup which was sold to a Shanghai tycoon.Bidding started at around $10.2m and the auction lasted for 20 minutes before the winning offer came from a phone bidder.and one of only four pieces in private hands, according to Sotheby's.Measuring 13cm in diametre, the dish features a luminous blue glaze.the auction house announced after the bidding.It exceeded an earlier record made by a tiny white porcelain cup, decorated with a colour painting of a rooster and a hen tending to their chicks, created during the reign of the Chenghua emperor between 1465 and 1487.The cup sold in 2014 to taxi-driver-turned-financier Liu Yiqian, one of China's wealthiest people and among a new class of Chinese super-rich scouring the globe for artwork.