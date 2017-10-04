A man facing attempted murder charges for allegedly ramming pedestrians with a car and stabbing a police officer in Edmonton last weekend was deported from the United States by immigration officials in 2011, The Associated Press reports.Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, a 30-year-old Somali refugee,, according to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. There was no information on Sharif at the time that would have raised any red flags to authorities.Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada later added that an immigration-related detention would not prevent someone from making an asylum claim in Canada.Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said a man named Abdullahi Hassan Sharif in the agency's records was ordered to leave the U.S.The names are spelled slightly differently, but a Canadian and U.S. government official - both of whom requested anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss details of the case - said it is the same man, according to Associated Press.A statement from ICE spokesperson Lauren Mack issued Tuesday night said Sharif was transferred on July 15, 2011 into ICE custody at Otay Mesa Detention Center, a Californian prison.It isn't clear exactly why he was detained."Sharif had no known criminal history at the time of his encounters with ICE," the statement said.He was then ordered in September 2011 to be deported to Somalia. The statement said that Sharif "waived his right to appeal that decision," butSharif was supposed to be deported on Jan. 21, 2012, according to ICE, but didn't show up."Efforts by (San Diego ICE officials) to locate him were not successful," the statement said.Sharif is facing 11 charges, including attempted murder and dangerous driving, for allegedly ramming a traffic barrier and stabbing Const. Mike Chernyk, an Edmonton police officer directing traffic in front of a football game on Saturday.He appeared in court on Tuesday by video link. The case has been put over until Nov. 14 so Sharif can find a lawyer.The suspect was then allegedly spotted several hours later behind the wheel of a U-Haul van at a police checkpoint in northern Edmonton.Sharif was arrested after tactical officers tipped the van on its side, then used a stun grenade and a Taser to subdue him.None of the victims have died of their injuries. As of Monday, two of the pedestrians remained in hospital - one of whom had a fractured skull., but was released because investigators did not believe he posed a threat.He is believed to have acted alone.