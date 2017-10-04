claiming she was an Iranian infiltrator

"Not one Palestine said they wanted Jewish Israelis exterminated, they just wanted equity," Abby Martin told teleSUR.Award-winning journalist Abby Martin has revealed the impact of anti-Palestinian sentiments in Israeli politics and society.In the latest episode of her show "The Empire Files," Martin interviews several Jewish Israelis of different ages and genders in a public square in Jerusalem.All declared that Israel belonged to the Jews, and said that Indigenous Arab Palestinians should be expelled from Palestine, said Martin.Of the Arabs, one teenager said: "May their name and memory be obliterated."In an exclusive interview with teleSUR, Martin explains that viewers believed that she misrepresented the views of the average Israeli.She told teleSUR that viewers said she should have gone to Tel Aviv to interview more liberal people.Martin said she did interview people in a Tel Aviv square for a previous episode,She noted that in both cases, when she asked, "What is it like to live in Israel"Martin explained that in "mainstream Israel" demanding a Jewish state is intimately intertwined with Jewish identity and nationalism. Some ethnic Jews in Israel may recognize the violence their government inflicts on Arabs in Palestine, but then excuse and defend it.Meanwhile, Abby went to Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank where people's food and caloric intake are rationed and monitored. They are living in suppressed and "humiliating conditions," she said.Martin told teleSUR she witnessed Israeli soldiers sieging Arabs' homes in the West Bank and leaving families homeless. She talked with women and men of all ages and backgrounds, andThe Israeli government denied Abby's application to enter the Gaza Strip,. The area is highly controlled by the government.Abby first became deeply involved on reporting the Palestine repression in 2012 as a reporter with Russian Television, RT, when she witnessed footage of the Israeli government bombing campaign on Palestinian refugees.RT reported how the Israeli government held unarmed Palestine refugees at gunpoint. She says the Israeli government retaliated, knowingly bombing a building where RT journalists were staying. A colleague lost his leg. The government told RT they bombed the building because, "RT took a side," meaning RT was exposing Israeli government repression against Palestine refugees. She understand that the government felt anyone, even journalists, were "fair game to execute.". The Israeli government public relations campaign cast a narrative that Jews are the rightful owners of Palestine, and Arabs the intruders.The Israeli government first tried to take over Palestine in 1948,creating internal refugees.In 1967 the government took over more Palestinian territory andA vast portion of the territory is now under Israeli military control complete with border walls, checkpoints and imprisonment of Arabs without trial. Arabs are relegated mainly to West Bank refugee settlements and live under an Israeli controlled government. The system creates an apartheid government, privileging Jewish nationals over non-Jews.