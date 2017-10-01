© Flight Radar24



An Air France Airbus bound for Los Angeles was forced into an emergency landing in Canada after one of its engine blew out over the Atlantic.Air France confirmed the issue in a tweet. "Technical issue identified, #AF66 diverting per precaution to Goose Bay YYR for technical checks." it said. "AF66 landed safely. Customers taken care by Air France and rerouting solutions on going.""One of our engines is slightly blown apart," passenger Daniel McNeely tweeted. "Just glad to be on the ground."The airline later said an engine had suffered "serious damage.""Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF 066 operated by A380 from Paris-CDG to Los Angeles decided to divert to Goose Bay airport (Canada) following serious damage to one of its four engines," it said in a statement, Reuters reports.