The US does not recognize the legitimacy of the unilateral independence referendum staged by the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson has said in a statement.Tillerson said.Washington also called on all parties, including Iraq's neighbors, to calm down and renounce the use of force following the referendum, apparently referring to the earlier remarks made by Turkey. It also urged all parties to put an "end to vocal recriminations and threats of reciprocal actions" in the aftermath of the plebiscite.The Iraqi Kurds held a unilateral independence referendum on September 25. A day later, the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masoud Barzani, said most voters cast their ballots in favor of independence.According to local media, someThe Iraqi parliament even asked the government to send troops into the Kurdish areas. Neighboring Turkey, Iran, and Syria are also opposed to the creation of an independent Kurdistan over concerns that it may spur separatist sentiment in their own Kurdish-populated areas.State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that theThe Russian foreign ministry said on September 27 that Moscow continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and other Middle East nations. It added that even though it respects the desire of Kurds to have a national state, it also believes that all such issues should be resolved through a peaceful dialogueThe day before,The US has supported the Kurds for years and considers them allies in the fight against Islamic State (IS, former ISIS/ISIL). Washington's close ties with Kurds even resulted in a cooling of relations with Turkey, a NATO ally.In May, President Donald Trump authorized the Pentagon to send arms to Kurdish militia units in Syria, which are known as the People's Protection Units (YPG), and who Ankara sees as closely linked to Turkey's separatist insurgents from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the PKK.In July, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported that the US operates several bases located in the areas controlled by Kurdish militias.