Puppet Masters
CIA's Russian speaker recruitment mocked by Twitterati
RT
Sat, 30 Sep 2017 06:25 UTC
In a Twitter post with a picture message in Russian, the Central Intelligence Agency asks: "Do you know what you can do as a CIA linguist?" The answer, "Unveil the Truth," is provided in Russian without any details, leaving many to wonder what secrets the agency was seeking to uncover.
The CIA is looking for Language Officers who, according to the agency, are "key" players in "foreign intelligence, counterintelligence, cyber, and covert action operations."
Such a specialist would be offered up to $103,639 per year and will be tasked with conducting "high-quality, accurate, and timely translations, interpretations," and other language-related support to the Directorate of Operations' clandestine missions.
Candidates can choose to apply to work as Open Source Collection Officers (OSCOs) who will be tasked with collecting and analyzing publicly available information known as Open Source Intelligence (OSINT). In addition to a salary of up to $103,639, potential candidates would also be offered a "generous" benefits package.
Unfortunately for many of those who rushed to offer their services on Twitter (including some shady character seeking to infiltrate the agency and destroy it from inside), the eligible candidate must be a US citizen and be in possession of four-year college or university degree. The candidates must also successfully pass medical, psychological, and a lie detector tests, in addition to a comprehensive background check.
Some users joked that the list of requirements was obviously incomplete, adding that a suitable applicant must also be qualified in government coups, alteration of history and doublethink.
Others said the truth can be uncovered without such overqualified personnel, noting that whistleblower Edward Snowden did exactly so without speaking any Russian.
Many questioned if the agency was looking to reinforce its own army of online trolls, expecting increased confrontation with Russia, and offered their meme-drawing skills.
The CIA job post on Twitter comes amid heightened anti-Russian hysteria in the US, sparked during the US election last year. It has dragged on since, with Moscow being blamed for interfering in the US democratic process without any evidence being presented.
Quote of the Day
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
Comment: A CIA cattle call? Surely they have more covert and nuanced means of wrangling linguists. Is there another motive for this advertisement?