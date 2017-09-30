Plus, health can be relative to your perception of what a healthy diet and a healthy body should look like. Sometimes we allow our belief systems and perceptions to trump science and we ignore the way our bodies feel because we're so engrained in our current paradigms. It's time that we connect back with our bodies and listen to them so we can truly optimize our health, and surprisingly enough, our mouths provide us with the perfect opportunities to do so.
Many of us who are interested in health completely disregard our teeth and our mouths, and at what cost? We forget that the human body is a holistic and interconnected system, one that can only function optimally if everything is running smoothly. If your liver weren't working properly, it would affect your entire body. If your heart stopped working, you'd be dead. Many of our organs and our body parts are crucial to our overall health and body function. Well, the same could be said about your mouth!
Your mouth literally acts as the gateway to your body; you can use it to either nourish your body with healthy foods or destroy it with toxins, unhealthy foods, and chemicals. Whatever you put in your mouth ends up affecting your entire body drastically. It's not just about what you put in it, either.
A physically cleaner mouth isn't just aesthetically pleasing, it's crucial for your overall health, as it can play a key role in disease prevention. For example, poor oral health has been linked to inflammation, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's, and even cancer. Advanced gum disease can increase risk of fatal heart attacks by up to 10 times.
How to Properly Care for Your Oral Health
Contrary to popular belief, you do not want to be using chemical-filled toothpastes and mouthwashes, especially those that contain fluoride. Fluoride is a powerful neurotoxin that the North American dental industry claims is necessary for proper dental health.
In reality, it's not even known to prevent the buildup of harmful oral bacteria; however, it is known to be toxic, with long-term ingestion linked to brain, heart, and bone issues. Fluoride is also an endocrine disruptor, and can affect your thyroid gland, pineal gland, and blood sugar levels.
It's important that we differentiate between calcium fluoride and the chemical formulation of sodium fluoride that's found in toothpaste as well. The latter is toxic and actually has a poison warning. Fluoride puts your oral microbiome at risk, and overexposure to fluoride is becoming a very real issue, as it's in our toothpaste, our water, and more. Currently, 40% of adolescents in the U.S. have fluoride-damaged teeth, otherwise known as dental fluorosis.
Conventional dentists also use a mixture of toxic substances to fill your teeth, commonly referred to as "silver fillings" in the North American dental industry, consisting primarily of mercury, silver, copper, and tin. The amalgam is actually 50% mercury, which passes through cell membranes, across your blood-brain barrier, and directly into your central nervous system, and can cause serious psychological, neurological, and immunological issues.
Every time you chew with a silver filling in your mouth, methylmercury is released, resulting in the suppression of your immune system. Metal fillings pose a grave threat to children in particular because their brains are still developing.
Many European countries have banned the use of these fillings and Canada has issued warnings discouraging their use among children and pregnant women. However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Dental Association (ADA) still haven't addressed this issue sufficiently. Check out this Dr. Mercola article regarding alternatives to mercury fillings and the many countries that use them.
Amalgams are associated with numerous different health problems, including fatigue, memory loss, tremors, problems with motor coordination, inability to concentrate, migraines, mood swings, anxiety, and autoimmune problems.
If you have dental amalgams in your mouth, don't panic! You can get them removed; however, that may not be your best option, as the procedure itself poses health risks, too. Biological Dentist Dr. Curatola suggests that you should consider removing your amalgams if:
Risks of Poor Dental Health
More than 500 species of bacteria can be found in the oral cavity of a healthy mouth,and they can be beneficial or harmful for the health of your mouth. The "good" bacteria, also referred to as probiotics, can aid in digestion, synthesize vitamins, and protect our mouths from the "bad" bacteria. The bad bacteria are often what cause disease and various mouth-related health problems such as bad breath, gingivitis, periodontitis, cavities, and plaque build-up.
Taking note of the bacteria and toxin levels in our mouths isn't just crucial for the health of our mouths, but our entire bodies. Infections and bacterial overgrowth in the mouth can affect the whole body, moving throughout it and causing other health problems such as heart disease, bacterial pneumonia, diabetes, and low birth weight.
Your mouth is also extremely sensitive and if you use harsh substances to treat any health issues within your mouth, it's difficult to get that "good" bacteria back. You can't simply take a probiotic and expect it to return, as probiotics don't actually work in the oral cavity.
Biological Dentist Dr. Curatola explains:
I have been tooting the horn about getting out of the 'pesticide business.' I'm also speaking about natural pesticides. Not just triclosan, clorhexidin and those synthetic types, but also tea tree oil, tulsi oil, oregano oil and other antimicrobial oils that ... have a potent disturbing effect on the oral microbiome.
In the mouth, you don't want to have a 'scorched earth policy,' nuking all bacteria and hoping the good bugs come back ... [G]ood bugs basically have a harder chance of setting up a healthy-balanced microbiome when you disturb them, denature them, or dehydrate them with alcohol-based products.One study proved that poor dental health can actually result in endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of your heart. This can happen when germs and bacteria from your mouth spread throughout your bloodstream and attach themselves to damaged areas of your heart.
Another study looked at brain samples from ten patients without dementia and compared them to ten patients with dementia. The research suggested that there was a link between dementia and chronic periodontal (gum) disease as well as Alzheimer's.
Dr. Josef Issels, MD, a well-known cancer specialist, asks all of his cancer patients to have their dead teeth removed. In his book Cancer: A Second Opinion, he explains his methods for healing cancer and the link the mouth has to the disease. Dr. Issels has worked with 16,000 cancer patients over the course of 40 years and approximately 90% of his patients had multiple dead teeth in their mouths. He discusses in his book and provides compelling evidence on the link dead teeth have to cancer, as he argues the harmful toxins they release can cause the disease.
How Our Mouths Communicate Our Overall Health
According to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the tongue is a microcosm of the entire body and will reflect its excesses and deficiencies. The shape, colour, coating, and texture of the tongue can indicate digestive issues and body imbalances.
Tongue areas correspond to internal organs in Chinese Medicine; much like reflexology, different parts of the tongue correspond to different organs. As a mirror of the body's digestive system, the tongue can reflect the toxicity level in the gut, show potential food sensitivities or a weak digestion, point to malabsorption of nutrients, and reveal the health of other organs in the body.
This diagram illustrates which organs relate to certain areas of the tongue:
Final Thoughts
When you really think about it, our mouths are the windows into our health. They affect our bodies so much, yet they're these small little things that so many of us don't focus on keeping healthy. It's actually sort of beautiful when you think about how the mechanics of our bodies mirror our outer realities.
Our cells and our organs all work in unison together to allow our bodies to operate perfectly. It's an incredibly complex structure that only works if everything is operating perfectly and connectively. Each and every tiny part affects the operations of the whole. This is similar to reality, in that every human being plays a crucial and fundamental role on Earth, and everyone impacts one another due to the collective consciousness and the ripple effect.
Point being, every part of your body needs to be cared for in order to function optimally, in the same way that every human being affects the planet and the collective. If you don't have a healthy mouth, your entire body may not be "healthy." If you don't have happy, high vibrational citizens, then this will affect all of society and the entire collective consciousness in general.
"Conditions in the mouth have a profound potential to reflect and influence the health of the whole person. Disruptions to the flow of energy through the mouth may affect remote regions of the body and disruptions elsewhere may manifest in the mouth. These relationships are a result of communication between the Acupuncture Meridians and the Teeth." - The Center For Holistic Dentistry