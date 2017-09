© Faisal Al Nasser / Reuters

Only days after King Salman of Saudi Arabia issued a royal decree ending the ban on women driving a man was arrested for allegedly threatening women taking to the road.The country's interior ministry announced the man's arrest on Twitter on Friday, stating that the unidentified individual had been referred to the public prosecutor.Earlier this week, the Saudi King issued a decree ordering the interior minister to draft and adopt necessary amendments to the traffic regulations. The new rules are expected to come into force on June 24, 2018.After decades of gender segregation, the ruling Saudi monarchy has seemingly relaxed its attitude towards women.On Saturday, hundreds of women were permitted entry to the King Fahd stadium in the capital, Riyadh. This is normally forbidden due to strict public segregation rules under the Wahhabi brand of Sunni Islam which informs Saudi law.Earlier in the month, a Saudi cleric was slammed for saying that women don't deserve to drive because they "only have a quarter of a brain." Sheikh Saad Al-Hijri was banned from performing his religious duties because of his comments.