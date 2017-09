© Reuters



The Russian Ministry of Defense has issued a scathing rebuke to a claim by UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon that Britain has made a "major contribution" to "crippling" Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.On the third anniversary of the UK's involvement in the bombing campaign against the radical group, Fallon said its role was second only to the United States in the American-led coalition."Britain has made a major contribution to the campaign that has crippled Daesh [Arabic pejorative term for IS] since 2014, forcing this miserable cult from the gates of Baghdad to the brink of defeat in Raqqa. said Fallon on Thursday.But Moscow believes the UK is taking credit out of proportion to its commitment, particularly in comparison to Russia, which has itself participated in the conflict since September 2015, at the invitation of Damascus.The British minister boasts that the Royal Air Force carried out more than 1,500 airstrikes. In comparison, Russia has carried out over 99,000 confirmed precision strikes in Syria alone, which have guaranteed a breakthrough in the battle against ISIS," continued Konashenkov.summed up the official.