The company that supplies all services for the RT America channel being registered as a foreign agent under US law may pose a real threat to its employees, considering "a witch hunt atmosphere" in the country, Moscow said.The ongoing campaign in the US seeks to have RT registered as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a 1938 piece of legislation adopted to counter Nazi Germany, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday.said during a weekly media briefing.She said that the channel has been subjected to a campaign of persecution in the West. She cited RT's prominent place in a declassified report by the US intelligence community, which assessed the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election."RT was mentioned in the report over 100 times, but not a single example of election interference was given," she said. "They couldn't find a single piece of 'fake news' broadcast by the Russian channel in the US. There was none."Compounding this is a report by the think-tank the Atlantic Council, in which it is suggested that Poland target RT to deter a Russian invasion. The think-tank is among the most vocal advocates of forcing RT to register as a foreign agent, Zakharova said.The spokesperson noted thatshe said.Earlier in September the US Department of Justice sent a letter to a supply company which provides for the needs of RT America, the US-based branch of RT, demanding that it register under FARA. The move followed the introduction of a bill, by a bipartisan group of American lawmakers, which would broaden the scope of FARA to include RT.Another Russian media outlet, the news agency Sputnik , is reportedly under FBI investigation centered on internal documents which were apparently leaked by a former White House correspondent for the agency after his dismissal, according to a Yahoo News report.