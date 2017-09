Media Matters, the Democratic media watchdog group, is claiming that the Drudge Report, the conservative news aggregator, is a "pipeline for Russian propaganda."Since 2012, The Drudge Report, operated by Matt Drudge, has linked to alleged "Russian propaganda websites" nearly 400 times, Media Matters claims , all of which are believed to be controlled by the Russian government.Posting those articles to The Drudge Report is evidence enough for Media Matters that the conservative site is "used his site as a web traffic pipeline for Russian propaganda sites."According to Media Matters' analysis, Drudge posted 79 links to those three websites in 2015 and 122 last year. So far this year, Drudge has linked only 45 times to that trio of websites.