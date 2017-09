© Unknown



North African nation US says sponsors terror no longer faces travel restrictionsDonald Trump's travel ban has been expanded to eight countries, with citizens of North Korea, Venezuela and Chad joining the list of those restricted.But one country, Sudan, will no longer be subject to strict visa controls.The north-east African nation was one of the six Muslim-majority countries - also including Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia - whose citizens were barred from entering the US under the previous travel ban, which expired on Sunday.The White House has given no official statement on Sudan's removal from the revamped restrictions.Administration sources attributed the decision to the country's co-operation with the US government on national security and information-sharing, the Washington Post reported.But some have suggested the move was politically motivated."Sudan getting dropped from the travel ban comes as," tweeted Ryan Grim, Washington bureau chief at The Intercept.Sudan remains one of three countries, alongside Iran and Syria, listed by the US government as a state which sponsors terrorism.The designation, which has been in place since 1993, means the country is subject to sanctions including restrictions including a ban on arms sales by American companies and tighter export controls.In July, the US State Department delayed a decision on ending certain sanctions and called on the Sudanese government to maintain "positive actions" including ceasefires in conflict-torn areas, improved humanitarian access, and "co-operation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism".Mr Trump has said the updated travel ban is needed to screen out terror threats.In a statement on Sunday night, the White House described the new restrictions as a "critical step toward establishing an immigration system that protects Americans' safety and security in an era of dangerous terrorism and transnational crime."