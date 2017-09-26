Donald Trump's travel ban has been expanded to eight countries, with citizens of North Korea, Venezuela and Chad joining the list of those restricted.
But one country, Sudan, will no longer be subject to strict visa controls.
The north-east African nation was one of the six Muslim-majority countries - also including Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia - whose citizens were barred from entering the US under the previous travel ban, which expired on Sunday.
The White House has given no official statement on Sudan's removal from the revamped restrictions.
Administration sources attributed the decision to the country's co-operation with the US government on national security and information-sharing, the Washington Post reported.
But some have suggested the move was politically motivated.
"Sudan getting dropped from the travel ban comes as the UAE has been lobbying hard for them in DC in exchange for mercenary support in Yemen," tweeted Ryan Grim, Washington bureau chief at The Intercept.
Sudan has supplied thousands of troops to support the Saudi-led coalition, also including the United Arab Emirates and other Middle Eastern countries, to help fight Houthi rebels in Yemen's civil war. The US has also provided "logistical support" to the coalition.
Sudan remains one of three countries, alongside Iran and Syria, listed by the US government as a state which sponsors terrorism.
The designation, which has been in place since 1993, means the country is subject to sanctions including restrictions including a ban on arms sales by American companies and tighter export controls.
In July, the US State Department delayed a decision on ending certain sanctions and called on the Sudanese government to maintain "positive actions" including ceasefires in conflict-torn areas, improved humanitarian access, and "co-operation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism".
Mr Trump has said the updated travel ban is needed to screen out terror threats.
Comment: Yeah, except, in this case, the screen was lifted to facilitate precisely what it's meant to stop - the spread of terrorism, in this case, specifically into Yemen.
In a statement on Sunday night, the White House described the new restrictions as a "critical step toward establishing an immigration system that protects Americans' safety and security in an era of dangerous terrorism and transnational crime."
Comment: Blah, blah. This does exactly the opposite; spreading war, terrorism, and mass immigration.
Sudan got billions from Saudi Arabia to secure its commitment to sending mercenaries to Yemen, where there are presently about 1,000 fighting with the Saudi-led coalition in its war against the Houthi-led resistance.
By lifting this travel ban on Sudan, is Trump facilitating the logistics involved in transporting them? And does that mean they stop by the US for training?
It obviously doesn't matter to the US govt that a country 'sponsors terror' when its 'terrorists' are fighting for us.