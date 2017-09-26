Society's Child
People outraged after Oxford medical student who stabbed Tinder date walks free
Tue, 26 Sep 2017 17:52 UTC
Lavinia Woodward walked from court on Monday after the medical student received a suspended sentence for an attack on a man she met on Tinder.
Woodward, 24, stabbed Thomas Fairclough in his lower leg at Christ Church College.
During the assault in December 2016, Fairclough, 25, sustained cuts to his hands and had numerous items thrown at him.
However, Woodward was deemed "too clever" for prison and was given months to deal with her drinking and drug problems before sentencing.
Her treatment under the British justice system has left onlookers livid.
"If she wasn't Oxford-educated, if she came from a deprived area, I don't think she would have got the same sentence and been allowed to walk free," John Azah, chief executive of the Kingston Race and Inequalities Council, told the Daily Telegraph.
Others claimed her case highlighted the dangerous difference between the treatment of men and women.
"The judge seems to think that domestic abuse, when it is committed by a woman against a man, is not as serious as it rightly is when it is the other way round," said Mark Brooks, chairman of the ManKind Initiative.
Woodward admitted unlawful wounding at Oxford Crown Court, but Judge Ian Pringle QC said it would not be right to damage her chances of becoming a surgeon - a "long held" dream.
However, with a criminal record, her future in the medical profession may be damaged anyway, according to experts in the field.
Woodward attacked her boyfriend, who she had met on the Tinder dating app, after drinking.
Fairclough had attempted to contact Woodward's parents, and had to call police to stop her assault.
The Milan-based Woodward has voluntarily stopped studies at Oxford because of her notoriety, but the world-famous university will decide how she is to be punished if she decides to go back.
During an audio recording of the police call, Fairclough can be heard screaming he had been stabbed by his girlfriend.
"I think my girlfriend has taken a lot of drugs and is throwing a lot of stuff around the house," he said.
"Please come down here."
Police took Woodward to a cell where she allegedly attempted suicide.
Social media users also hit out at the judgement, as men in similar situations have been jailed.
"If Lavinia Woodward wasn't a privileged white girl she would be in prison by now. You can ignore the facts but it's true,"said one Twitter user.
"Can we all just agree that if Lavinia Woodward was a man she'd be in jail for domestic violence with no prospect of being a doctor ever," another user added.
Reader Comments
"Can we all just agree that if Lavinia Woodward was a man she'd be in jail for domestic violence with no prospect of being a doctor ever," another user added.No, I don't agree...I've known of plenty of white working class men who didn't end up in prison because of their domestic violence antics. I've also known of working class men and women who have beaten ten bales of shite out of another person and not ended up in jail and lo and behold, a few were black. And I'd also bet that others know of more privileged white members of society that have done far worse to very vulnerable people and managed to get away with it for years...oh, and some not so privileged white/black people have managed the same.
The angle taken on this story is lame.
Were charges brought against any of these people that you claim never ended up in prison? Perhaps they walked away scot free as no one attempted to put them in prison.
If any of these cases made it to the local papers, please do share!
LonSabbatical My ex-husband was one. I'll dig out the reports by all means. And no, he didn't go to prison despite the CPS chomping at the bit to get him sent there. And for others, well, take a look at your own Evening Herald or weekly Journal or Gazette for evidence...I'm sure most local papers have an "Around the Courts" section.
As for the more privileged in society not being held to account...I'm still waiting on the inquiry into the historic child abuse in Westminster...
I believe you. No need to dig out the reports.
Domestic abuse is not acceptable... whether committed by a man or a woman.
The lady in this article should have gone to prison... she stabbed someone, like full on stabbing!
Can you imagine if she was the one who got stabbed? Can you imagine if she got stabbed by a working class member of another race or religion? That person would have been in jail with a record for the rest of their lives, no debate about it! Despite your personal situation, you can't deny that.
This is what you call privilege.... the thing which if the lady in this case was accused off would adamantly deny it!
Picture 20 yrs down the line, she runs into an enraged lefty, perhaps at a college campus she's giving a talk in. The lefty accuses her of having benefited from privilege... the following is her response
"Privilege? Whatever do you mean.... I became a surgeon through my own sheer brilliance."
