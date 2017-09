© Vladimir Trefilov / Sputnik

Brent crude prices hit a 26-month high on the news Turkey has threatened to cut oil supplies from Iraqi Kurdistan. This gave a boost to the Russian ruble, which remains the world's strongest currency against the US dollar in the last 12 months.The North Sea Brent benchmark, which is used to price Russia's Urals blend, almost reached $60 per barrel before retreating to $58.68 on Tuesday. The gains still represent a more than $3 surge compared to last week. US West Texas Intermediate was trading near $52 per barrel.Tom Adshead, a consultant at Macro-Advisory, told RT there are factors other than oil behind the recent ruble rally."The main reason for the ruble's strength this year has been the inflow of portfolio investment, especially in the fixed income market. They have been attracted by high yields on ruble bonds. This has enabled the ruble to stay strong despite oil's weakness," he said."In general the Russian economy is becoming less dependent on oil, as other sectors grow, especially the service sector.Adshead told RT.Oil is rising on news that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to cut off the pipeline from northern Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region over its independence referendum.The pipeline pumps about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) through Turkey. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers previously agreed to cut output by 1.8 million bpd.John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital, a New York-based hedge fund told Bloomberg.However, some analysts say rising crude prices will help US shale production to rebound. The US Energy Information Administration reported that shale output will surge for a tenth month in a row in October.