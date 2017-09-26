© Al Mayadeen



Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Mouallem said the Syrian authorities obtained information, based on eyewitness accounts, that US helicopters are evacuating the fleeing terrorists and are transporting them elsewhere.In an interview with Al Mayadeen channel, Mouallem said that Washington's forces pick up the terrorists and then transport them to various battlefields.He then expressed his deep regret over the death of Russian General Valery Asapov, stressing that the legitimate Russian presence must be distinguished from the illegal American presence which he described as aggression against Syria's sovereignty.He accused the US Air Force of killing thousands of civilians in the rural areas of Raqqah and Deir Ez Zour, done under the false pretext of bombing ISIS., he said.He expressed his belief that Syria began writing the last chapter of its crisis, first and foremost thanks to the victories of its army and the aligned forces, while also noting that there is a sudden shift in positions of some states that formerly used to support the terrorists.In a related context, Mouallem pointed out that the Syrian government in Damascus guarantees the safety to all Syrian citizens who want to return to Syria, though it cannot force anyone to return.On the meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil, Mouallem said the meeting was sincere and based on the close cultural and geographical ties between the countries. "I was happy to meet with our brother Gebran Bassil", he said.Regarding the Lebanese political groups that supported the terrorists, Mouallem said that those responsible for the crimes against the Syrian civilians will eventually hold themselves accountable.On the issue of Israel's bombardment of Syrian Army positions in Hama, he said IDF did not enter the Syrian airspace, but decided to fire while it was in the Lebanese territory.He said that the subject of the Syrian Kurds is an internal Syrian issue, adding that the Syrian government will deal with the issue through dialogue.He then accused Washington of always abandoning its allies for its own interests, stressing that the US bases in Syria are temporary, the best example of that being the fact what happened at the base in Al Tanf.On rebuilding Syria, Mouallem said Damascus will not tolerate participation of those who were involved in crimes against the Syrian population."The Syrians and their partners, as well as the countries that did not conspire against Syria, will contribute to its reconstruction", he said.