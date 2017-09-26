Puppet Masters
Syrian FM Walid Mouallem: Syria has information about US helicopters evacuating terrorists, blames Erdogan for Kurdistan referendum
Translated by Samer Hussein
Fort Russ News / Al Mayadeen
Tue, 26 Sep 2017 19:07 UTC
Fort Russ News / Al Mayadeen
Tue, 26 Sep 2017 19:07 UTC
In an interview with Al Mayadeen channel, Mouallem said that Washington's forces pick up the terrorists and then transport them to various battlefields.
The Syrian Foreign Minister noted that what is happening in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and northern Syria right now comes as a result of the Turkish support for terrorists, stressing that once Turkey realized it failed to achieve its objectives in Syria and could no longer get a hold of the situation, the Kurdish issue emerged.
In this context, Moallem pointed out that he informed the Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al Jaafari that Syria recognizes a unified Iraq and that any step towards its partition are being slowly rejected by Damascus.
He then expressed his deep regret over the death of Russian General Valery Asapov, stressing that the legitimate Russian presence must be distinguished from the illegal American presence which he described as aggression against Syria's sovereignty.
The Syrian minister noted that ISIS terrorists received information about the exact location of the Russian general, and what eventually allowed them to target his position in Deir Ez Zour.
He accused the US Air Force of killing thousands of civilians in the rural areas of Raqqah and Deir Ez Zour, done under the false pretext of bombing ISIS. "The United States has no interest in eradicating terrorism", he said.
He expressed his belief that Syria began writing the last chapter of its crisis, first and foremost thanks to the victories of its army and the aligned forces, while also noting that there is a sudden shift in positions of some states that formerly used to support the terrorists.
In a related context, Mouallem pointed out that the Syrian government in Damascus guarantees the safety to all Syrian citizens who want to return to Syria, though it cannot force anyone to return.
On the meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil, Mouallem said the meeting was sincere and based on the close cultural and geographical ties between the countries. "I was happy to meet with our brother Gebran Bassil", he said.
Regarding the Lebanese political groups that supported the terrorists, Mouallem said that those responsible for the crimes against the Syrian civilians will eventually hold themselves accountable.
On the issue of Israel's bombardment of Syrian Army positions in Hama, he said IDF did not enter the Syrian airspace, but decided to fire while it was in the Lebanese territory.
Mouallem described the role of the Russian Federation as highly crucial in maintaining international stability and the rule of the international law and equal rights of the states, noting that his country's experience with the Soviet Union proved that the Union was sincere and reliable as it never tried to impose its interests though the use of force or pressure, adding that Russian Federation provides the best options to solve the Syrian crisis.
He said that the subject of the Syrian Kurds is an internal Syrian issue, adding that the Syrian government will deal with the issue through dialogue.
He then accused Washington of always abandoning its allies for its own interests, stressing that the US bases in Syria are temporary, the best example of that being the fact what happened at the base in Al Tanf.
On the newly proposed de-escalation zone in Idleb province, Mouallem said this will be a test for Turkey to show whether it changed its policy towards Syria.
On rebuilding Syria, Mouallem said Damascus will not tolerate participation of those who were involved in crimes against the Syrian population.
"The Syrians and their partners, as well as the countries that did not conspire against Syria, will contribute to its reconstruction", he said.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )