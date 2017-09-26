© Fars News Agency



According to reports,It is not yet clear if the US troops or the Kurds were in the US armored vehicles.Sources close to terrorists said in mid-August that tens of militants from the SDF fled clashes with the ISIL in the battle over Raqqa.The sources said that after the SDF sustained a large number of casualties in clashes with the ISIL terrorists in the city of Raqqa, tens of Kurdish fighters fled the scene and returned to their villages near Hasaka.The sources close to the terrorists stressed that the SDF members fleeing in large numbers is the result of growing fear among younger Kurdish forces who were forced to join the anti-ISIL fighting and also the absence of SDF commanders in the frontlines.Meantime, 150 SDF fighters who had fled the battle have been arrested, according to the latest reports.