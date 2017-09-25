© FNA



The Arabic-language website of Russia's state news agency, Sputnik, quoted Russkaya Vesna website as reporting that the Russia-made mid-range guided missile system S-350 Vityaz was transferred to the town of Masyaf in Hama province via the Tartus port earlier this month to reinvigorate Syrian air-defense units' capability to guard the country's airspace.S-350 Vityaz enjoys 12 tracing missiles instead of 4 missile in previous system, sputnik said, adding that the S-350 Vityaz's management and control system automation is superior to its older counterpart.A Russian media outlet reported earlier this month that a series of Su-25SM3 fighter jets, a modern Russia-made warplane known as Supper Grach, would soon join the Russian air fleet in Syria to intensify war on terrorists.The Arabic Sputnik underlined the specific capabilities of Su-25SM3 and added that the modern fighter jets enjoy Sulet-25 electronic optical system that could track and target objects independent from pilot navigation.Sputnik went on to say that the Su-25SM3 fighter jet could stand against attacks by different models of anti-aircraft missile systems via utilizing a fits-back system.It pointed out that the SU-25SM3 fighter jets would participate in war missions in Syria once their pilots accomplish their training.