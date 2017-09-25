© Reuters

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told CNN."Iran has a number of options, which include walking away from the deal and going back with greater speed with this nuclear program," Zarif said in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on his CNN show GPS, aired Sunday.In case the US leader doesn't recertify the nuclear agreement in mid-October, Tehran will consider options in response. Trump said he has "decided" how to proceed with the agreement but did not publicly share his decision. Zarif, however, noted that"It doesn't absolve President Trump and the administration of the responsibility because[International Atomic Energy Agency]," the minister said.The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has to be re-assessed every 90 days by the US president in accordance with a Congress-created mechanism. The next deadline set for October 15. If Trump decides to decertify, Congress will have 60 days to vote on re-imposing the sanctions, lifted under the pact in exchange for Tehran capping its nuclear program.both as a member of the NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty] and in the [JCPOA] deal itself," Zarif continued, deriding a so-called "sunset clause" to the 2015 pact, which Trump claims would erase some of its restrictions over time, as a "myth" existing in Washington.Having repeatedly stated that Tehran violated the agreement's "spirit," despite the pact's watchdog IAEA confirming Iran's compliance, Trump reluctantly issued certification in the past. However, Trump recently signaled he might not proceed with the deal, calling it "an embarrassment" and "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions.""The realities in our region are crystal clear, they have been for the last 40 years and the US unfortunately decided to neglect those realities and has not fared well by doing that."the minister insisted. "We have said time and again and we have proven that our missiles are for defense," Zarif said, reminding how"We go back to a history where our cities were being showered with missiles from Saddam Hussein," he said, adding that Saddam used to be "a sweetheart" for the US and some other Western powers."Iran didn't have a single missile to work as a deterrent against its citizens, its civilians being target of almost daily missile attacks."with a range of 2,000 kilometers, which is capable of delivering several warheads, prompting concerns in the West. Trump took to Twitter to voice his skepticism over weapon's defensive nature,