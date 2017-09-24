Conbatting terrorism Working hard for political solutions which will end bloodshed and restore stability.

The Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Walid Al-Muallem has addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations in a powerful and defiant speech which lacerated the enemies of Syria while praising the will, determination and dignity of the Syrian people and the Syrian Arab Army.Walid Al-Muallem began by stating that in the present conflict ridden world,This is a clear reference to the United States and its allies.This appears to be a reference to Syria's allies including Russia, Iran and China.He stated that while many people throughout the world continue to suffer due to the policies of "certain countries", that no country has suffered more than Syria.Specially, the Minister stated that Syria has suffered because. Again, the allusion to the United States is unambiguous in this statement.In spite of six years of suffering, Walid Al-Muallem stated that the struggle and sacrifices made by Syrians have only strengthened the resolve of the Syrian people.For 6 years, Syrian has fought terrorism supported by regional and international powers.The Minister praised the Syrian Arab Army's recent victory in breaking the ISIS siege of Deir ez-Zor and also remarked with pride on the crucial victories against terrorism in Aleppo and Palmyra.However, he stated that the threat of this plague (terrorism) persists. Walid Al-Muallem said,He stated that in conjunction with the Syrian Arab Army's immense victories against terrorism, that another reason for Syria's success has been. The Minister stated that this reconciliation process is the best means of alleviating suffering.Walid Al-Muallem went on to praise the Geneva and Astana peace formats, but warned that the Astana peace process will test how far terrorists groups and their "Turkish sponsors" are willing to go in order to de-escalate the conflict. To this end, he assured the General Assembly that while Syria welcomes de-escalation zones, that such measures are temporary and cannot be used to threaten the territorial unity of the country.Turning to Israeli aggression against Syria, Walid Al-Muallem slammed Israel's "unscrupulous and thuggish" aggression against Syria. He spoke of how "the usurper entity" has for 70 years occupied Palestine and also occupied Syria's Golan Heights.But, he said, Israel did not stop there. Walid Al-Muallem stated that. He continued, stating that Israel continues to bomb Syrian army positions in a move which directly helps terrorists, something Walid Al-Muallem said should not be surprising as Israel and the Takfiri terrorists have the same goals and interests.Turning to the United States, he claimed that the US and its western allies continue to peddle lies including falsely accusing Syria of using chemical weapons - in spite of an OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) report affirming that Syria has eliminated its old chemical weapons program. He claimed that this is evidence of an open conspiracy on the part of certain countries which is designed to slander SyriaWalid Al-Muallem then said thatFurthermore the US and its allies have destroyed vital infrastructure that Syrians have worked for decades to build.Walid Al-Muallem blasted the US for its illegal attack on an airbase in western Syria from the 6th of April and said that Syria has always been willing to welcome UN inspectors to the country.Walid Al-Muallem then said that the US and its so-called coalition failed to make any meaningful progress against ISIS and that instead, the US and its allies have actually killed more Syrians and destroyed more of Syria's infrastructure and heritage than the terrorists themselves have managed to do.He then turned to the hypocritical nature of western so-called NGOs, stating that certain countries have boasted about fighting terrorism in Syria and they have established groups under deceiving titles like 'Friends of Syria'. The Minister remarked that it is ironic as these deceptive groups come from the countries which are destroying the lives and livelihoods of Syrians.Apart from just killing Syrians through military means, Walid Al-Muallem said that the unilateral sanctions against Syria (from mainly western nations) has created a crisis in Syria's once excellent health care system.The Foreign Minister further stated that it is impossible to fight terrorism without coordination with the Syrian army.In spite of this crisis, Walid Al-Muallem proclaimed that Syria is on the march to a victory which is now in reach.He continued,Walid Al-Muallem stated that the occupying powers and the terrorist failed to impose their backward ideology on a nation which for decades was a cradle of civilisation