Originally at DNR News

Eurobonds of Ukraine, which were successfully posted on Monday by the president of the country Petro Poroshenko, "are interesting only to speculators, as the country is in fact in a state of default" - said Konstantin Vyshkovsky, director of the department of debt policy of the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance.

"Ukraine is formally in a state of default, such instruments are of interest only for investors pursuing sufficiently speculative strategies." - said Vyshkovsky on the air of the channel "Russia 1". Ukraine has successfully completed the placement of Eurobonds for 3 billion dollars, as stated by the President of the country Petro Poroshenko on the eve of his visit to New York.

Ukraine for the first time in three years entered the markets of sovereign borrowing.