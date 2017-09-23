© unknown



Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee drafted a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Thursday, asking them to appoint a second special counsel to investigate the 2016 elections.



Unlike the current special counsel assigned to investigate matters surrounding the election, Robert Mueller, the letter calls for an investigation into the "actions taken by previously public figures like Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton."

The easiest way to spot a whiney liberal is this -He'll demand special privileges, and then complain when those privileges are granted to everyone.He'll want a safe space. But if you demand a safe space from his angry rants, he'll claim you're restricting his freedom of speech.He'll want freedom of conscience. But if you demand the same for yourself and Christianity, he'll throw a fit.So it's fitting, I suppose, that Democrats are now throwing a fit...after Republicans used their same underhanded tactics against them.Breitbart reports:Two things are worth noting here.That's something that will seem way more impressive after the second thing that's worth noting.Very specific, and very detailed. And numerous. 14 in all, in fact.That many not seem like quite the bombshell that I suggested, but it is. Because 'detailed' means 'researched,' and most often,And even if a few don't pan out...we have 14. Anyone want to doubt that none of the 14 will lead to a conviction?This is, no matter what the odds, an airtight case. It's no wonder everyone signed. And it's no wonder the Republicans want another, and independent, prosecutor.