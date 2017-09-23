© Reuters



The US has flown nuclear-capable B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by F-15 fighters off North Korea's coast venturing the "farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone," separating the two Koreas, in the 21st century, the Pentagon's spokesperson said."This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any U.S. fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea's coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take (North Korea's) reckless behavior," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White.The DMZ is a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula near the 38th Parallel, separating North Korea from South Korea. It was created in 1953, following the armistice which ended the Korean War."This mission is a demonstration of US resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat. North Korea's weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland and our allies," the spokeswoman added.