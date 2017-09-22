"I'm up against an array of very powerful forces, including the intelligence services and major newspapers ... all of whom confirmed a major lie that was being used for political purposes and a lie that was repeated and repeated in order to undercut our new president." - Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, R-CaliforniaDoes Dana Rohrabacher really think he's tough enough to take on the combined power of the US Intelligence Community, the Washington political establishment and the mainstream media? Good luck with that.
The California Congressman stepped into the limelight last week when he called White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to request a meeting with President Donald Trump. Rohrabacher, it seems, has some important information to pass along to the president, mainly that he has come across some hard evidence that the Russia hacking story is, to put it mildly, a crock.
Rohrabacher recently met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who assured the Congressman that Russia did not hack Democratic emails and give them to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. Of course Assange has made the same claim many times before, the difference now is that he's willing to provide solid evidence to back up his claim, according to the Wall Street Journal, "a computer drive or other data-storage device that Mr. Rohrabacher said would exonerate Russia."
Naturally, the Intelligence honchos are not going to sit quietly and twiddle their thumbs while Rohrabacher blows holes in their fake narrative about Russia espionage and presidential collusion. Oh, no. They're going to act preemptively and do whatever it takes to discredit Rohrabacher, even if it means making him out to be a Putin puppet or a Kremlin stooge. They're going to attack Rohrabacher and his so called "proof" which they'll try to tear apart with some ponderous, unsourced counter-narrative that appears on the front pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post. These people are experts at twisting the truth into unrecognizable, pretzel-like shapes that convince their readership that up is down and black is white.
But Rohrabacher's no fool. He knows it's going to be an uphill slog. He even said so:
"I'm up against an array of very powerful forces, including the intelligence services and major newspapers ... all of whom confirmed a major lie that was being used for political purposes and a lie that was repeated and repeated in order to undercut our new president....You've got people who are obviously just trying to cover their ass for mistakes they have made. They will probably do their best to keep Trump from knowing about this and knowing about his options to expose this."And he was right, too. Rohrabacher made his case to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly last week saying that he wanted to speak to the President and that he had evidence that proved Russia was not the source of WikiLeaks emails. Here's what happened according to the Wall Street Journal:
"Mr. Kelly told the congressman that the proposal "was best directed to the intelligence community," the official said. Mr. Kelly didn't make the president aware of Mr. Rohrabacher's message, and Mr. Trump doesn't know the details of the proposed deal, the official said."Three things are wrong with this excerpt.
First, the contents of the Kelly-Rohrabacher conversation were immediately leaked to the media which suggests that either the White House is bugged or the Intel agencies have people working for them from inside. Which is it?
Second, "Kelly didn't make the president aware of Mr. Rohrabacher's message." Why? And what does that say about Kelly? His behavior suggests either willful negligence or divided loyalties. Which is it?
Third, "Kelly told the congressman that the proposal "was best directed to the intelligence community."
Right. So Kelly wants Rohrabacher to take his proof to the people who concocted this wacky Russian farce to begin with. That's a great idea. I'm sure the upstanding people at the CIA will be forever grateful to Rohrabacher for his patriotic contribution. What a joke. The congressman will be lucky if he can ever show his face in public again after these cannibals get through with him. Does he really know who he's messing with? Like Chuckie Schumer said, "These people have a million ways to get to you." And they will, too.
Naturally, the media is doing its level-best to bury the Rohrabacher story. The media's strategy, so far, has been to divert attention from the central issue (proof that Russia did NOT hack the election) to the trivial prospect of a "deal" between Trump and Assange. Assange wants guarantees that the US will not prosecute him if he provides evidence that Russia did not hack the election. While this "deal" may be meaningful for Assange, it pales in comparison to the possible revelation that the "Russia hacking" narrative is a fraud perpetrated on the American people by elements of the permanent government who are employing a massive propaganda campaign to advance their political agenda. That, of course, is much more important. Not surprisingly, virtually 100 percent of the mainstream coverage has focused on the "deal" aspect of the story. Here are a few of the more than hundred headlines appearing at Google News:
"GOP Congressman Sought Trump Deal on WikiLeaks, Russia" Wall Street JournalDo you see the common thread here? The media is trying to divert attention from the real story until they get their bearings and figure out a way to dispose of Rohrabacher. As soon as they settle on an approach, they'll be off to the races.
"Report: Congressman Chats With WH About Potential Assange Pardon" Daily Caller
"A GOP congressman reportedly offered Trump a deal on absolving WikiLeaks' Assange" CNBC
"Republican lawmaker 'sought a deal with Trump to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange'" International Business Times
GOP rep proposed Assange pardon deal: report" The Hill
"Congressman tries to broker White House pardon for Julian Assange", New York Daily News
"Lawmaker tried negotiating deal with Trump to help WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange", Business Insider
Rohrabacher should be applauded for trying to reveal the truth, but he's probably bitten off more than he can chew.
I hope not.
Comment: Congressman Rohrabacher may be one of the few decent politicians in Washington. If he is able to be the conduit for proof that would put the Russiaphobia nonsense to rest, it means he would also have the potential to provide a glimpse into the corruption and manipulation of the US government, the media and its intelligence machine. As this author notes, Rohrabacher is one guy up against the dark side and there are 'a million ways they can get you.'
