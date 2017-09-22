"I'm up against an array of very powerful forces, including the intelligence services and major newspapers ... all of whom confirmed a major lie that was being used for political purposes and a lie that was repeated and repeated in order to undercut our new president." - Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, R-California

"I'm up against an array of very powerful forces, including the intelligence services and major newspapers ... all of whom confirmed a major lie that was being used for political purposes and a lie that was repeated and repeated in order to undercut our new president....You've got people who are obviously just trying to cover their ass for mistakes they have made. They will probably do their best to keep Trump from knowing about this and knowing about his options to expose this."

"Mr. Kelly told the congressman that the proposal "was best directed to the intelligence community," the official said. Mr. Kelly didn't make the president aware of Mr. Rohrabacher's message, and Mr. Trump doesn't know the details of the proposed deal, the official said."

"GOP Congressman Sought Trump Deal on WikiLeaks, Russia" Wall Street Journal



"Report: Congressman Chats With WH About Potential Assange Pardon" Daily Caller



"A GOP congressman reportedly offered Trump a deal on absolving WikiLeaks' Assange" CNBC



"Republican lawmaker 'sought a deal with Trump to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange'" International Business Times



GOP rep proposed Assange pardon deal: report" The Hill



"Congressman tries to broker White House pardon for Julian Assange", New York Daily News



"Lawmaker tried negotiating deal with Trump to help WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange", Business Insider

Does Dana Rohrabacher really think he's tough enough to take on the combined power of the US Intelligence Community, the Washington political establishment and the mainstream media? Good luck with that.The California Congressman stepped into the limelight last week when he called White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to request a meeting with President Donald Trump.Of course Assange has made the same claim many times before, the difference now is that, according to the Wall Street Journal, "a computer drive or other data-storage device that Mr. Rohrabacher said would exonerate Russia."Naturally, the Intelligence honchos are not going to sit quietly and twiddle their thumbs while Rohrabacher blows holes in their fake narrative about Russia espionage and presidential collusion. Oh, no.even if it means making him out to be a Putin puppet or a Kremlin stooge. They're going to attack Rohrabacher and his so called "proof" which they'll try to tear apart with some ponderous, unsourced counter-narrative that appears on the front pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post. These people are experts at twisting the truth into unrecognizable, pretzel-like shapes that convince their readership that up is down and black is white.But Rohrabacher's no fool. He knows it's going to be an uphill slog. He even said so:And he was right, too. Rohrabacher made his case to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly last week saying that he wanted to speak to the President and that he had evidence that proved Russia was not the source of WikiLeaks emails. Here's what happened according to the Wall Street Journal:Why? And what does that say about Kelly? His behavior suggests eitherRight.That's a great idea. I'm sure the upstanding people at the CIA will be forever grateful to Rohrabacher for his patriotic contribution. What a joke. The congressman will be lucky if he can ever show his face in public again after these cannibals get through with him. Does he really know who he's messing with? Like Chuckie Schumer said, "These people have a million ways to get to you." And they will, too.The media's strategy, so far, has been to divert attention from the central issue (proof that Russia did NOT hack the election) to the trivial prospect of a "deal" between Trump and Assange. Assange wants guarantees that the US will not prosecute him if he provides evidence that Russia did not hack the election. While this "deal" may be meaningful for Assange, it pales in comparison to theThat, of course, is much more important. Not surprisingly, virtually 100 percent of the mainstream coverage has focused on the "deal" aspect of the story. Here are a few of the more than hundred headlines appearing at Google News:Do you see the common thread here?As soon as they settle on an approach, they'll be off to the races.Rohrabacher should be applauded for trying to reveal the truth, but he's probably bitten off more than he can chew.I hope not.lives in Washington state. He is a contributor to Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion.