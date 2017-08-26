Following the meeting Rep. Rohrabacher spoke with The Hill:
"Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year's presidential election," Rohrabacher said, "Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails."On Friday Rep. Rohrabacher joined Tucker Carlson to discuss his meeting with Julian Assange. Rohrbacher told Tucker Assange knows who provided him the information and it was likely a Democrat party insider. Rep. Rohrabacher:
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump.
"Julian also indicated that he is open to further discussions regarding specific information about the DNC email incident that is currently unknown to the public," he said.
He was adamant that the Russians played no role in the disclosure of the Democratic National Committee their emails that were exposed during the election. They played no role... The liberal left in this country had every reason to lie about it... The whole thing is a fraud, is a con job.
