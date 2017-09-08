Once again Rep. Rohrabacher told Sean Hannity he was 99% certain that the Russian collusion narrative is a total lie.
Last week Rep. Rohrabacher told Sean Hannity he was 99% certain that the Russian collusion narrative is a total lie. This week he doubled down and repeated the accusation.
Tonight on Hannity Rep. Dana Rohrabacher said the Russian collusion scandal is the biggest political scandal in US history.
Rep. Rohrabacher: Once we know the Russians weren't involved, then we have to understand that this massive propaganda campaign, this historic con-job that happened after the election to prevent our president from exercising the powers granted to him by the voters, this is one of the great political crimes committed against the American people in our history.Via Hannity:
