Sebastian Gorka, Trump's former deputy assistant, said Friday at a panel that conservative government watchdog group Judicial Watch hosted.Referred to derisively as the "Deep State," Gorka said"It was in our faces. It was arrogant. It was right there in the surface of our policy discussions at the highest level of the White House. ... It's overt," he said during the panel, which was called Exposing the Deep State. He added, "It's been there for a long time. This thing has been brewing for decades, truly decades."Gorka, who left the White House about three weeks ago, described attending frequent meetings at the National Security Council,- State Department, Defense Department, Justice Department, the intelligence community -Even worse, the Permanent State is fighting back against Trump's agenda in the form of leaks, he suggested, citing"I've seen the worst of the worst - the first seven months of how the bureaucracy responded to the administration of Donald J. Trump," he said.Gorka, former national security editor at Breitbart News and a professor, described the hostility he drew when he asked for three of his former students, who were already government officials in the intelligence community, to be transferred over to him at the White House - a common practice known as detailing.Not only did their agencies deny the request, but they punished those individuals by taking them off their jobs and put into menial tasks "outside the National Security remit."This was "through no fault of their own," Gorka noted. "Why?he said, referring to the agencies' top officials. "Now, let's just let that sink in for a moment."At the same time, he said he sawJames Peterson, a senior attorney for Judicial Watch who also spoke on the panel, said it is still as difficult to get the government to hand over documents as it was during the Obama administration."The same people are still there. They're not just at each of the agencies that are in control," he said. "The same people that are still in control."he said, adding thatChristopher Farrell, Judicial Watch's director of investigations and research and professor at George Mason University, noted that an overwhelming majority of people in the Washington, DC-area voted for Hillary Clinton."When that population gets up in the morning and sort of goes to work and staffs and mans the departments and agencies of the government ... that is the headquarters. That is the leadership of all the departments and agencies," he said. "And so, that is what the new administration faces," he said.Diana West, a Yale-educated conservative columnist and author who also spoke on the panel, said"That has long, long run amok and is worse than ever, flouting our Fourth Amendment protections daily without oversight and with immense and frightening powers," she said.