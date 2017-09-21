© Mirror
This is the shocking moment a traveller was apparently mauled by a police dog that refused to let go of his leg.

Mobile phone footage shows the man, named in reports as Andy Cash, on the floor with the dog's jaws firmly fixed on him."

Mr Cash can be seen being dragged across the ground trying to defend himself, while a policeman desperately tries to pull the dog away.


He is later seen handcuffed and receiving treatment as blood pours from a wound on his leg.

Police said they were called to reports of an alleged theft at a golf course in Birmingham on Monday when the incident took place.

Mr Cash, who is now in hospital awaiting surgery, told the BBC that the dog had "mutilated" his leg.

He said: "I can hear my children screaming in the background and then he [police officer] says 'let go of the dog, let go of the dog'.

Then he's pulled the dog like six or seven feet across the car park and the dog dragged me. "I was tumbled over by the dog as the dog was destroying my leg."


A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has been treated in hospital for a dog bite to his leg after police were called to a report of theft of roof tiles from the Old North Worcestershire Golf Course on Hanging Lane, Birmingham around 5.15pm on Monday (4 September).

Officers arrested two people - a 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of obstruction was released pending further investigation and a 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assault was later released without charge.

"Although no complaint has been received, the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) to assess the conduct of the dog handler."