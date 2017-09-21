© Rodi Said/Reuters/File photo



work to the same objective as Islamic State terrorists,

On Sep 21, 2017 US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) approaching the Deir Ezzor region from the norththe Russian Defence Ministry said.However, massive fire from mortars and rocket artillery was opened twice on the Syrian troops from the areas on the eastern shore of Euphrates where the SDF fighters and servicemen of US special forces are based, Konashenkov said.The spokesman noted that amid the Syrian troops' success, the US-led international coalition and the SDF have halted the operation on liberating Raqqa."Central areas of the former IS capital, which amount to around 25% of the city's territory, remain under full control of terrorists.""Russia's control means recorded that the SDF militants have been dispatched from Raqqa's province to the northern areas of the Deir Ezzor province," Konashenkov said.Via TASS