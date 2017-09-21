What Europe has already come to realize is these meaningless Russian and Iranian sanctions only hurt western manufacturing and have minimal impact on the country the sanction is directed. Threatening to cut off China from the SWIFT system is akin to threatening to keep a person out the restroom in a home with multiple restrooms - it doesn't matter as there are alternatives and they simply begin using the alternative and go about their business. The financial weapon known as the SWIFT system fired it's only bullet in 2011 when Iran was locked out. The chamber is empty and there will never be another bullet for this particular weapon. All it really does is upset people to the point of China actually telling the U.S. "calm down and stop making threats".
If the Trump administration puts sanctions on China, this would hurt America more because it just forces China and Russia and other countries to cooperate, says investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers.The sanction game is over. It's only the dying empire of the Federal Reserve, ECB, Wall Street, City of London and their military strong arm operating in the Pentagon that have yet to accept this new reality.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned on Tuesday that the US could impose economic sanctions on China if it does not implement the new sanctions regime against North Korea, saying that the restrictions could involve cutting off Beijing's access to the US financial system.
"If China doesn't follow these sanctions, we will put additional sanctions on them and prevent them from accessing the US and international dollar system, and that's quite meaningful," Mnuchin said at the Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City.
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution banning North Korea's textile exports and capping its oil imports following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test conducted last week.
****
Jim Rogers: Sanctions are sanctions. They could do sanctions which are not very important or don't do much damage. And then they will have good public relations which says they have sanctions, but it is meaningless. I would suspect if anything, that is what they will start with. If they put sanctions on China in a big way, it brings the whole world economy down. And in the end, it hurts America more than it hurts China because it just forces China and Russia and other countries closer together. Russia and China and other countries are already trying to come up with a new financial system. If America puts sanctions on them, they would have to do it that much faster and in the end America will lose its monopoly on the financial system, which will hurt America more than anybody. Source
The days of bullying nations and simply bombing them into submission is over as well. Russia and China have made it very clear this is no longer acceptable and Russia has all but shut down the operations in Syria. The "ISIS" boogeyman is surrounded and fleeing into Asia and recently showed up in the Philippines. The fact that a group of desert dwellers acquired an ocean going vessel should be enough evidence to even the most brain-dead these desert dwellers are supported by outside forces - like the CIA. Otherwise, from where did the ship(s) materialize?
Sanctions have been killing the German economy, which is by far the strongest economy in the European Union. The very loud voice of opposition has not only been from the German government but the auto industry as well - this whole sanctions game is not working.
So, what's a dying empire to do when the financial weapons have no impact and some of the most staunch allies turn their back?
Not only is all this going on you have gold/silver making a lot of noise, exposing the lie of the currency; you also have cryptocurrencies occupying a lot of the focus on the monetary front as well.
The economic war continues and it will be interesting to see how some of this plays out over the next few months. The stress and strain have to be taking their toll on the overall system. It would be a fool's errand to make any type of prediction, especially if you believe as I do, that all these moves are orchestrated and the end is already well known to the people at the top.
The play goes on and the props are being put into place for the next scene. What are you doing to prepare for the unexpected?
Or, the U.S. remembers very clearly the reasons, which strangely enough, seem to copy the sanctions being imposed upon N.K. which has not invaded or waged war against another nation.
These very same tactics ensured Japan enter the war, after being sanctioned to death and having an embargo placed upon them preventing shipping from supplying them with their daily needs. No doubt, the U.S. is examining the same scenario with it's efforts to stop N.K. ships and search or hold them to ransom.
Clearly, the U.S. is pushing, with everything it has, to ignite a war with N.K. despite the fact, that any such war, would result in the millions of deaths of SOUTH KOREANS and Japanese, as well as polluting the planet beyond any hopes of recovery.
From where I sit, the biggest threat to the survival of this planet comes direct from the U.S. of A. and that toothless organisation the U.N. which sycophantly follows U.S. threats and direction.