On Tuesday's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the focus was on celebrities and what they mean to the Church of Scientology."Scientologists believe, and they're shown this in their events," Remini said. "They believe, in a way, that these celebrities are, you know, deities, in some way."Remini did not hold back in delivering her message to stars like John Travolta and Tom Cruise, among others.The Emmy-winning show also broke down how Scientology recruits celebrities, and how lucrative it is for those stars to then recruit other celebrities."Tom Cruise specifically would have meetings, and call all of us actors in, and say, 'We need lists from you, who you're bringing to the Gala at Celebrity Centre.' And it's very coordinated."Perhaps Remini's biggest frustration is her feeling that these celebrities know the truth about Scientology"They can't even have a conversation. They'll say, 'No, listen, I don't watch that kinda stuff.' You know, celebrities will say, 'Why would I watch anything that's bigoted?'" Remini said.Remini also played a clip of Travolta in a red carpet interview with E!, glossing over a question about her show. To which she replied:"Cut the s***. That's a p***y answer," Remini said.