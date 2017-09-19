Here are Netanyahu's fulsome remarks. The relationship between the two countries has never been stronger or deeper- and some of that closeness has been behind closed doors.
Mr. President, it's great to see you again. I want to say that under your leadership, the alliance between America and Israel has never been stronger, never been deeper. I can say this in ways that people see and in ways that they don't see. So I want to thank you for that.
Equally, I look forward to discussing with you how we can address together what you rightly call is the terrible nuclear deal with Iran and how to roll back Iran's growing aggression in the region, especially in Syria.
As you said, we will discuss the way we can seize the opportunity for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and between Israel and the Arab World. I think these things go together, and we look forward to talking about how we can advance both.
Finally, we're going to be speaking tomorrow at the U.N., and I want to say that under President Trump, America's position towards Israel at the U.N. has been unequivocal, it's been strong, it's got both clarity and conviction. And I want to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel and Israel's many friends around the world. Thank you, Mr. President.
Netanyahu doubled down later, in a series of tweets. Look who's tweeting now!
Of course some of this is Netanyahu's play for Trump to end the Iran deal. But maybe it's true too: the relationship has never been stronger or deeper. So what does that tell you about the Israeli government?
